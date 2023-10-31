TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

On his first shot on goal of the night, Connor Bedard would put the Chicago Blackhawks on the board to start the night off but wouldn’t be enough to defeat the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Chicago started the game off strong with high momentum from Bedard’s goal, but Seth Jones noticed that the team failed to build off it between the offense and defense. With failed battles and chances, this would all add to the team’s devasting 8-1 final at Mullett Arena.

“We came out very hot, very good and then think we thought it was going to be an easy night,” Jones said. “So that's what happens in this league, every team is going to make plays and we didn't battle hard enough, I think.”