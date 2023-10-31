TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

News Feed

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona
BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights
BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR
BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night
BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday

BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday
MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas
BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

Chicago endured an 8-1 loss on Monday night to Arizona

23-24_ScoreGraphics_16x9-AWAY-FINAL (1)
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

On his first shot on goal of the night, Connor Bedard would put the Chicago Blackhawks on the board to start the night off but wouldn’t be enough to defeat the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. 

Chicago started the game off strong with high momentum from Bedard’s goal, but Seth Jones noticed that the team failed to build off it between the offense and defense. With failed battles and chances, this would all add to the team’s devasting 8-1 final at Mullett Arena. 

“We came out very hot, very good and then think we thought it was going to be an easy night,” Jones said. “So that's what happens in this league, every team is going to make plays and we didn't battle hard enough, I think.”

Jones also noted that the team simply could not help the Blackhawks netminders who faced a total of 33 shots. 

While some might think the team might have come in too confident after Friday’s tilt against Vegas, but Nick Foligno doesn’t consider that as an excuse for the way the team played. As younger players continue to learn the challenges of the league, the veteran forward stated that the team overall has to figure out how to play the correct way. 

“There's really good teams in this league and if we're trying to become one of them, there's a right and wrong way to play,” Foligno said. “Tonight, everything that could go wrong did and there's no excuse.” 

One that that Jones and head coach Luke Richardson both agreed on after the game is the team’s continuing struggle of consistency. 

“I think we're still maturing as a team,” Richardson said. “I think we have to learn to play every game the same way.”

Recap: Blackhawks at Coyotes 10.30.23

With the two-game road trip complete, the Blackhawks won’t play its’ next game until Saturday night against the Florida Panthers. 

As the team looks to prepare for their next opponent, Foligno hopes this will allow players to reflect on how this loss made them feel and what they need to work on to become a tougher roster to face. Now, they will have to bring their competitive energy to practice this week to continue to build the new standards. 

“I know our practice the other day before Vegas, that was a big reason why we had the game we had,” Foligno said. So, we better have that that mentality this week and get ready for a big one on Saturday.”