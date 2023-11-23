TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus

It was a forgetful night in Columbus for the Blackhawks on Wednesday, falling 7-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a game that got lopsided quickly in Ohio.

Columbus raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 13 minutes of the game before Connor Bedard got Chicago on the board ahead of the first intermission. But a four-goal middle frame from the Blue Jackets put the game out of reach for good with a 7-1 score after 40 minutes.

“That's not a fun one, that's for sure,” head coach Luke Richardson said after the game. “I thought for whatever reason, we just didn't move our feet well early in the game and they were motivated to do that. A couple of weird bounces on the goals that didn't help either in the first period. But you know, the second period, there's really no excuse for that. I think we collapsed and we started chasing around and on the wrong side of the puck, and pretty much everything that we were not supposed to do, we kind of fell into the trap of doing.”