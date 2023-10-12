News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford
FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings
MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

Chicago endured its’ first loss of the 2023-24 season against the Bruins

In his second NHL game, Connor Bedard recorded his first goal of his career. The rookie forward put the Blackhawks on the board first with a wraparound goal early in the first period. 

Despite the lone goal throughout the game for Chicago, Bedard recalled that he knew he could notch the goal but didn’t want to screw up the moment. Once it happened, he felt instant relief. 

“Once it went in, a lot of joy, for sure,” Bedard said.

Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal to open the scoring on Wednesday night in Boston

Throughout the night, the Blackhawks would continue to struggle to find the back of the net like they did on Tuesday night against the Penguins. The team would suffer its’ first loss of the season with a result of 3-1. 

While it was not the ending they wanted, Nick Foligno still noted that the goal should still be considered a big moment for Bedard. As every game they continue to play, the veteran forward can see more confidence growing within the young player. 

"I was happy for him," Foligno said. 

HALL EXITS EARLY 

Richardson also announced postgame that Taylor Hall is considered week-to-week after he exited the game early with an upper-body injury. The forward endured a “blindside hit” by Bruins’ Brandon Carlo. 

For the second-year head coach, he described the moment as a guy who came across the ice to create the move that players are trying to avoid. 

“That’s what the game is trying to get rid of,” Richardson said on the hit that Hall endured.

