TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

Throughout the night, the Blackhawks would continue to struggle to find the back of the net like they did on Tuesday night against the Penguins. The team would suffer its’ first loss of the season with a result of 3-1.

While it was not the ending they wanted, Nick Foligno still noted that the goal should still be considered a big moment for Bedard. As every game they continue to play, the veteran forward can see more confidence growing within the young player.

"I was happy for him," Foligno said.

HALL EXITS EARLY

Richardson also announced postgame that Taylor Hall is considered week-to-week after he exited the game early with an upper-body injury. The forward endured a “blindside hit” by Bruins’ Brandon Carlo.

For the second-year head coach, he described the moment as a guy who came across the ice to create the move that players are trying to avoid.

“That’s what the game is trying to get rid of,” Richardson said on the hit that Hall endured.