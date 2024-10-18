Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Hall gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period with the teams skating 4-on-4. He took a pass on the left side from TJ Brodie, skated in and shot the puck between the pads of Vanecek.

It was Hall’s first goal since Nov. 5, 2023. He played in only 10 games last season because of a knee injury.

“Yeah, it's awesome,” Bedard said. “He's someone that lived the game. He was obviously hurt from not playing and just seeing the excitement he has getting back, how much time he puts into it every day. Last year he was being positive, being helpful to our whole team, and seeing him come back and look as good as he is. Obviously he got one tonight, it was fun to see.”

Bertuzzi scored on the power play at 19:11 to give Chicago a 2-0 lead when he redirected a feed from Teravainen while in the slot. The 29-year-old forward signed a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 1.

Nick Foligno made it 3-0 at 43 seconds of the second period with a power-play goal. Standing at the edge of the crease, Foligno tipped in a pass from Teravainen, who fed it from the right face-off circle.

“He just sees,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said of Teravainen. “He sees openings and he knows exactly what the next play is before he gets it on his stick. That’s indicative of the Foligno goal. I don’t know if Nick was almost not ready for it, it came that quick.”