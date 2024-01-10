The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs
The forward appeared in four games with Chicago this season
