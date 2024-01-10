RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs

The forward appeared in four games with Chicago this season

Calgary-20240107-0783
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
 
The Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio.

