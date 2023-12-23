RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi Ahead of Friday's Matchup

Additionally, the team has assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Filip Roos to Rockford

Boston-20231024-Selects-079
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi from injured reserve (concussion protocol). Additionally, the team has assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Filip Roos to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Tinordi, 31, has appeared in 12 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting one assist. He also ranks second among all Chicago blueliners with 32 hits this season.

The Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster
BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens

BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night
RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve

RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser
PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest
BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 

BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs
BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night
PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers