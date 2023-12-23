RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi Ahead of Friday's Matchup

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi from injured reserve (concussion protocol). Additionally, the team has assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Filip Roos to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Tinordi, 31, has appeared in 12 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting one assist. He also ranks second among all Chicago blueliners with 32 hits this season.

The Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.