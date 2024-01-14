RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 

The defenseman suited up in 27 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Seth Jones (left shoulder) from injured reserve.

Jones, 29, has suited up in 27 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying 11 assists. His 11 helpers lead all team blueliners and rank third among all Chicago skaters. He also ranks fourth among all NHL skaters with an average time on ice per game of 25:25.

The Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars tonight at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

