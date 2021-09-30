RECAP: Toews Returns as Blackhawks Fall to Wings in Shootout, 4-3

"I thought we had a slow start that first 7-8 minutes, but we got better as the game went on," head coach Jeremy Colliton said. "Obviously it's the first preseason game, there's some things we want to clean up, but some bright spots for sure. Would've loved to close out the game -- 3-2 at home, you want to finish it off... but we'll go back to work tomorrow."

The Blackhawks couldn't close out the win in their preseason opener against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, falling in a shootout, 4-3, but several strong individual performances and progress overall as the game progressed were positive signs as the group continues to build into the second week of training camp.



THE GAME

After giving up the game's opening goal early in the first and trailing in shots 8-1 at one point, Chicago rattled off three straight tallies -- including two within a 97-second span early in the second -- to take over the game, 3-1. It was a lead they held until the game's final two minutes as Bobby Ryan scored with the extra attacker on and 1:51 to go in the game to tie it, 3-3 (FULL BOX SCORE).

CHI: 0, DET: 1 - Michael Rasmussen (Adam Erne, Jordan Oesterle) - 1st, 6:27

- Michael Rasmussen (Adam Erne, Jordan Oesterle) - 1st, 6:27 CHI: 1, DET: 1 - Dominik Kubalik (Philipp Kurashev, Jonathan Toews ) - 1st, 16:50

- (Philipp Kurashev, ) - 1st, 16:50 CHI: 2, DET: 1 - Brandon Hagel (Kirby Dach, Caleb Jones ) - 2nd, 2:08

- (Kirby Dach, ) - 2nd, 2:08 CHI: 3, DET: 1 - Jujhar Khaira (Connor Murphy, MacKenzie Entwistle ) - 2nd, 3:45

- (Connor Murphy, ) - 2nd, 3:45 CHI: 3, DET: 2 - Mitchell Stephens (Bobby Ryan, Taro Hirose) - 2nd, 4:13

- Mitchell Stephens (Bobby Ryan, Taro Hirose) - 2nd, 4:13 CHI: 3, DET: 3 - Bobby Ryan (Adam Erne) 3rd, 18:09

Following a thrilling, but scoreless five minutes of overtime, the game went to a shootout for bragging rights in the preseason opener.

CHI : Jonathan Toews - GOAL

: Jonathan Toews - GOAL DET : Adam Erne - GOAL

: Adam Erne - GOAL CHI : Lukas Reichel - GOAL

: - GOAL DET : Michael Rasmussen - SAVED

: Michael Rasmussen - SAVED CHI : Phillipp Kurashev - SAVED

: Phillipp Kurashev - SAVED DET : Taro Hirose - GOAL

: Taro Hirose - GOAL CHI : Kirby Dach - SAVED

: - SAVED DET: Bobby Ryan - GOAL

Netminder Kevin Lankinen went the full 65 minutes of play, stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced on the night and denying two of the four shooters in the skills competition.

Video: CHI Recap: Hagel, Kubalik score in 4-3 shootout loss



TOEWS TIME

While it was just a preseason game, after 407 days away from an NHL contest, Jonathan Toews skating with his team at the United Center on Wednesday night was undoubtedly the biggest outcome for the team and fans alike. The longtime captain missed all of the 2021-22 season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and although he is still working back into 100% game shape and his level pre-absence, his immense progress thus far is a positive sign.

"It felt great. Just really happy to be back in the room, out on the ice," Toews said after the game. "Amazing turnout with fans tonight (too). Obviously have my work cut out for my, but it's coming. Just happy to be out there."

Toews skated 22:48 of ice time on the night, adding a secondary assist on Chicago's opening tally and three shots on goal. He also converted his shootout-opening attempt.

"It felt like that pretty much. I can't say I expected (to play) that (much)," Toews said laughing when asked about his forward-leading ice time total.

Video: Colliton on Gaudette, Toews

"Wasn't planning on 22 (minutes), but he looked good," Colliton said of the captain's ice time, pointing to a few long shifts, special teams opportunities and draws he wanted the team's leading faceoff man out there for contributing to the total. "He responded better than I hoped. You know, we'll see. We'll monitor it day by day and see how he feels tomorrow. It was nice to have him back."

It's been said on countless occasions by Toews and Blackhawks staff alike that the road back to regular-season action is being taken one day at a time, but as training camp closes the first full week of on-ice activity, the captain is feeling like himself more and more every day.

"There's just a lot of little things you just take for granted," he said of his return to the United Center. "You just get so routine, so competitive after awhile. To be out of that and out of sync, just kind of be so removed from the game, you get to kind of look back and get a new appreciation for it. You look forward to those little things that you didn't realize you miss."

Video: Toews on first preseason game



GO ON, GAUDETTE

Adam Gaudette didn't find the scoresheet on the night, but it's about the only thing he didn't do in the game. And all that kept him from a goal to top the night was an inch of iron in the first period -- beating his defender off a rush with a between-the-legs move before firing a shot off the elbow where crossbar meets post.

Tweet from @CarterBaum: Adam Gaudette has had himself a night, highlighted by this slick move in the opening frame that rang off the elbow. He was bumped up to the second line alongside Dach and Hagel in the second. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/cwn0rZhMKp

"It would've been nice (to score that)," he said of the play after the game. "It's something I haven't done since college. It felt good to be able to make a high-end skill play like that and have the confidence to do that."

As one of the several names in Colliton's early-camp battles for a roster spot, the winger took full advantage of the opening preseason skate and made a case for his inclusion in the final 23-man group.

"I know he felt that he was ready to take a step forward and a performance like tonight is something he can build on," Colliton said. "He'll get his chances, for sure, to continue to prove himself and where he can help us."

"I try to play the game the same way, no matter the situation," Gaudette said. "I think that's what's gotten me where I am is going out there and giving it my all and showing them I want to be here and I want a spot on the team. All I can do is go out there, work my hardest and let the rest take care of itself."

Gaudette's strong performance all around saw him elevated from a fourth-line role to start the game to a second-line position alongside Brandon Hagel and Kirby Dach by the middle of the second. He finished with 15:31 of ice time, two hits, two blocks and six shots on goal in the shootout loss, second to only Hagel's eight shots on the night.

"It feels good," he said of the promotion. "I thought we played well on that line, too. Those two are really skilled players and I kind of tried to get my nose dirty and kind of get the pucks to them. It definitely feels good once you get bumped up. You can't stop here, just got to keep going."

"He got better as the game went on as well. Liked his skating and his willingness to get inside, create a couple chances for himself," Colliton added. "Tried to play him a little more, keep him going. That type of game is what we want to see from him."

Video: Gaudette on preseason opener



DUAL THREAT

When winger Jujhar Khaira was signed in the offseason, the focus was around his 6-4, 212-pound frame and the physical style he plays up front. But growing the offensive side of his game has been a point of emphasis for the forward in recent years, a point that showed in Tuesday's scrimmage with a few nice looks at goal and again in Wednesday's preseason tilt when he tipped home a Connor Murphy shot from the point to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead early in the second.

"It's one of those things where it's been frustrating over the last couple years, not scoring too much, but I'm coming in with an open mind this year," Khaira said Tuesday. "I've been working on my offense and my hands throughout the summer -- that's always a work in progress for myself. I'm going to try to keep it simple, go to the net and hopefully good things happen."

Video: DET@CHI: Khaira scores in 2nd period