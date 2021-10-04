RECAP: Offense Finds Rhythm as Blackhawks Top Red Wings, 6-4

"When we were good, we were really good," head coach Jeremy Colliton said after the game. "The work ethic and the skating away from the puck, we were able to generate a lot of O-zone time I thought we did well once we were down there creating some things and getting some pressure on their net and recovering pucks. It's preseason, and you get it, but I thought we let off the gas a bit… Overall, we've just got to build on the positives, and certainly there's lots there."

The Blackhawks held multi-goal leads early and late and never trailed on the night, taking a wild preseason tilt in Detroit over the Red Wings on Monday night, 6-4.



THE GAME

Following up on five unanswered tallies from a young lineup on Saturday night in Kansas City to seal a 5-1 win over the Blues, the Blackhawks offense picked up right where they left off in Detroit with three tallies in a span of 5:18 during the first period on Monday night to jump out to the early lead.

Detroit's power play proved lethal over the final two periods, though, tying things up 4-4 by the early going of the final frame.

The difference on the night proved to be the hard-working duo of MacKenzie Entwistle and Brandon Hagel, syncing up for their second tally of the night off a strong forecheck. Entwistle picked off a D-to-D pass at the Red Wings blue line with pressure applied by Hagel, then had a short give-and-go with the latter on a 2-on-0 break before burying the return feed for the 5-4 lead midway through the third.

CHI: 1, DET: 0 - Tyler Johnson (Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane ) - PPG - 1st, 4:22

- (Jonathan Toews, ) - PPG - 1st, 4:22 CHI: 2, DET: 0 - Jake McCabe (Jonathan Toews, Seth Jones ) - 1st, 6:19

- (Jonathan Toews, ) - 1st, 6:19 CHI: 3, DET: 0 - Philipp Kurashev (Brandon Hagel, Dominik Kubalik ) - 1st, 9:40

- (Brandon Hagel, ) - 1st, 9:40 CHI: 3, DET: 1 - Bobby Ryan (Nick Leddy, Lucas Raymond) - PPG - 2nd, 4:08

- Bobby Ryan (Nick Leddy, Lucas Raymond) - PPG - 2nd, 4:08 CHI: 4, DET: 1 - MacKenzie Entwistle (Brandon Hagel, Calvin de Haan ) - 2nd, 6:49

- MacKenzie Entwistle (Brandon Hagel, ) - 2nd, 6:49 CHI: 4, DET: 2 - Moritz Seider (Filip Zadina, Robby Fabbri) - PP - 2nd, 10:33

- Moritz Seider (Filip Zadina, Robby Fabbri) - PP - 2nd, 10:33 CHI: 4, DET: 3 - Robby Fabbri (Filip Hronek, Moritz Seider) - PP - 2nd, 12:58

- Robby Fabbri (Filip Hronek, Moritz Seider) - PP - 2nd, 12:58 CHI: 4, DET: 4 - Lucas Raymond (Dylan Larkin) - PP - 3rd, 3:06

- Lucas Raymond (Dylan Larkin) - PP - 3rd, 3:06 CHI: 5, DET: 4 - MacKenzie Entwistle (Brandon Hagel) - 3rd, 10:20

- MacKenzie Entwistle (Brandon Hagel) - 3rd, 10:20 CHI: 6, DET: 4 - Alex DeBrincat (Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane) - EN - 3rd, 19:47

Video: Entwistle's two goals lift Blackhawks over Red Wings



SKILL SHOW

As every home team has the opportunity to do this preseason, the Red Wings opted to hold a shootout after Monday night's contest regardless of the 60-minute scoreline. Just like on Saturday, not only did the Blackhawks take the game, but the skills competition as well, 2-1.

Here's how the rounds went:

DET : Dylan Larkin - MISS

: Dylan Larkin - MISS CHI : Jonathan Toews - MISS

: - MISS DET : Lucas Raymond - SAVE

: Lucas Raymond - SAVE CHI : Patrick Kane - SAVE

: Patrick Kane - SAVE DET : Robby Fabbri - GOAL

: Robby Fabbri - GOAL CHI : Alex DeBrincat - GOAL

: Alex DeBrincat - GOAL DET : Bobby Ryan - SAVE

: Bobby Ryan - SAVE CHI : Dominik Kubalik - MISS

: Dominik Kubalik - MISS DET : Filip Zadina - SAVE

: Filip Zadina - SAVE CHI: Tyler Johnson - GOAL

Video: CHI@DET: Johnson wins shootout for Blackhawks



ROOMIE CONNECTION

Chicago's fourth and fifth goals on the night were a pair of hard-working efforts from longtime roommates and friends Hagel and Entwistle.

On the fourth, shortly after Detroit got on the board with their first power play tally, Hagel won a foot race to the puck behind the Red Wings net off a dump in and, after looking over his shoulder on his way in to spot Entwistle, fed the winger with a no-look pass into the slot. Entwistle put a quick shot into the back of the net before the host backcheckers realized what was going on.

Video: CHI@DET: Entwistle adds to lead

For the game-winner, it was Hagel applying the pressure on the boards, Entwistle picking off the poorly-judged D-to-D pass, and the rest was history.

"It's fun to watch him. I think our team feeds off his energy," Colliton said of the catalyst Hagel. "His skating, his work ethic -- he creates a ton of puck possession and offense for the guys he's playing with and obviously himself. Nice to see him be rewarded with some points. The way he goes about his game is contagious."

"He keeps getting better and better," the head coach added of Entwistle. "He protects the puck well. His skating has really improved. Nice to see him chip in offensively, but I think that's a byproduct of the things he does away from the puck... I thought that line did a lot of good things."

After raving earlier in camp about Entwistle possibly being the next prospect to follow in the footsteps of his breakout year last season, Hagel reiterated his belief in his roommate's potential on Monday night.

"He's having a really good camp," Hagel said. "He's a guy that wants to take it to the next level and you can see how he's developed from last year to this year, it's a crazy difference. He's a hell of a player. He showed that tonight. I'm happy for him and I hope he does really well. That's one guy I think can take it to the next level and help this team win."



MAN DISADVANTAGE

If not for the Red Wings power play, Monday's game would've been a lopsided one. With a trio of second-period power-play goals, the hosts were right back in the game after 40 minutes of play, trailing 4-3. Detroit added a fourth early in the third to level things, 4-4, before Chicago regained control at even strength.

"Ultimately, we got a little stretched out. They did a good job of spreading us out," Colliton said. "They've got a couple really skilled and mobile forehand options and they used speed to create some lanes. They were able to get the puck through the seam a couple times and we don't want that, obviously."

"Just timing and understanding where to be on the ice and working with your pair, whether it's a forward pair working together, getting used to each other, or a defensive pair getting used to each other, your tendencies," defenseman Jake McCabe said. "Definitely a work in progress. A lot of clips from tonight I'm sure we'll see and just continue to try to improve on that end."



DEFENSIVE CORE

Among a veteran-heavy road lineup on Monday night were what figures to be the core of the Blackhawks defensive group when the real action starts a week from Wednesday. Seth Jones, Calvin de Haan, Jake McCabe and Connor Murphy all dressed on the back end, as well as Caleb Jones, who has had an impressive preseason while battling for regular blue line role. Behind them, Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal and went the distance on the night, creating the most solid defensive unit yet Colliton has dressed in exhibition outings.

At 5-on-5 play, Chicago was perfect on the scoresheet in their own end, allowing 26 shots without a goal against. Defensively, it wasn't always a finished product, but the progress overall of the blueline corps continues to develop.

Fleury stood tall on several occasions on the night, but none was bigger than a point-blank stop of Robby Fabbri with the glove on a cross-crease bid in the third to maintain the lead.

Video: CHI@DET: Fleury denies Fabbri on second effort

"Right there, it's a big moment of the game and for him to come up like that, it's just huge for us and a big momentum boost," McCabe said. "We left him out to dry a few times on the PK, so for him to bail us out like that was huge. It's great having him back there, that calming presence. It's awesome."