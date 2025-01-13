PREVIEW: Chicago Squares Off with Calgary

TIME: 6:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks close out season series against Flames on Monday at the United Center
Chicago holds a 5-3-0 record against the Flames since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 16 points (4G, 12A) in 17 career games against Calgary, including five points (1G, 4A) over his last three games versus the club. A former Calgary defenseman, TJ Brodie posted 266 points (48G, 218A) in 634 regular-season games with the Flames from 2010-20. His 634 games played rank fourth all-time among Flames blueliners.
The Blackhawks fell 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday evening at the United Center. Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) and Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) each recorded two points. Ryan Donato also found the back of the net. Alec Martinez returned to the lineup from injury and notched an assist. Jason Dickinson and Taylor Hall each added an assist while Louis Crevier led all game skaters with three blocked shots. Alex Vlasic led all skaters with 24:54 of time on ice.
Rookie defenseman Nolan Allan recorded an assist against Edmonton and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. It's the second time this season that Allan has tallied assists in consecutive games. He now has seven assists and eight points in 36 games this season, which each rank second among all NHL rookie blueliners. Allan also posted two hits and one blocked shot against Edmonton.
On Saturday evening, Teuvo Teravainen posted two points (1G, 1A) and has points (3G, 2A) in three-straight games. He also has six points (3G, 3A) over his last five games and 17 points (4G, 13G) points over his last 13 games. Teravainen ranks second among all Chicago skaters with 20 assists and 30 points in 43 games this season. He is now 11 points shy of 500 for his NHL career.
Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno registered two points (1G, 1A) against the Oilers and now has four points (3G, 1A) over his last five games. He also led all game skaters with seven hits on Saturday and continues to lead the Blackhawks with 117 hits in 42 games this season. Foligno is currently three games shy of 1,200 for his NHL career.