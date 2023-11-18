PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Nashville for Saturday Afternoon Matchup

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening at the United Center ... Lukas Reichel scored his first goal of the season and has points (1G, 1A) in consecutive games ... Corey Perry also found the back of the net and has goals (2G) in both games against Tampa this season ... Jason Dickinson tallied an assist and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games ... Boris Katchouk, Kevin Korchinski and Philipp Kurashev each recorded an assist ... Nick Foligno notched a team-high three hits.

VS. NASHVILLE

A former Predator, Seth Jones was originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (4th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft ... He posted 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with the Predators ... Corey Perry has 37 points (16G, 21A) in 53 career games against Nashville ... During their last meeting in Nashville on March 16, Lukas Reichel found the back of the net, while Boris Katchouk added an assist during a 2-1 Chicago victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

With Lukas Reichel’s goal on Thursday against Tampa Bay, the Blackhawks now have 11 goals by players age 21 or younger this season, which ranks second

in the NHL behind Anaheim (14) ... Forward Connor Bedard currently leads all league rookie skaters with nine goals and 13 points (9G, 4A) in 14 games this season ... Defenseman Kevin Korchinski ranks fourth among all NHL first-year blueliners with five points (1G, 4A) on the year.

PHIL IT UP

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev chipped in an assist on Thursday and has three helpers over his last three games ... He now has seven points (2G, 5A) in eight games this season ... Kurashev is expected to play in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday afternoon in Nashville ... He would become just the 13th skater from the 2018 NHL Draft class to appear in 200 career games and second skater selected in the fourth round or later to do so.

FACE-TO-FACE

Against Tampa Bay, Nick Foligno went a perfect 8-for-8 (100%) in the faceoff circle ... He currently leads the team with a faceoff win percentage of 53.7% in 14

games this season ... Additionally, forward Tyler Johnson went 6-for-6 (100%) on the draw against his former team.