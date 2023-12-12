PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

RECAP

Despite outshooting Washington 35-27 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 4-2 decision to the Capitals on Sunday evening at the United Center ... Connor Bedard recorded two assists and now leads the team with 12 assists on the year ... Philipp Kurashev also notched two points (1G, 1A) ... Connor Murphy scored his first goal of the season ... Seth Jones chipped in an assist and ranks second among Chicago skaters with 11 helpers this season.

VS. EDMONTON

The Blackhawks are 16-9-2 in their last 27 games against the Oilers since 2013-14 ... Forward Nick Foligno has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 24 career games against Edmonton, including a goal in his last trip to Rogers Place on Feb. 27 ... During their last meeting on Jan. 28, Taylor Raddysh posted two points (1G, 1A), while Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net ... Philipp Kurashev added one assist during a 7-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place.

BED-ZZZ

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard posted two assists on Sunday against Washington for this third multi-point game of the season, which shares second among all rookie skaters ... He continues to lead all NHL first years with 11 goals and 23 points in 27 games this season ... He also shares first among all league rookies with 12 helpers ... Bedard’s 0.85 points per game lead all rookies who have appeared in two or more games during the 2023-24 campaign.

PHIL-IN’ IT UP

Philipp Kurashev registered two points (1G, 1A) on Sunday evening and now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games ... He is just three goals shy of his single- season career high of nine goals (2022-23) ... Kurashev’s 0.76 points per game also ranks second among all Chicago skaters.

MURPH N TURF

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy suited up in his 400th game as a Blackhawk on Sunday and buried his first goal of the season ... He is the 62nd player in team history to appear in 400 games with the club ... On Sunday, Murphy also tallied two blocked shots and continues to lead all Blackhawks’ skaters with 69 blocked shots this season.