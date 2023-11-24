PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs

RECAP

Despite outshooting the Blue Jackets 36-26 in the game, the Blackhawks fell 7-3 to Columbus on Wednesday evening at Nationwide Arena ... Connor Bedard scored his tenth goal of the season ... Jason Dickinson and Reese Johnson each scored once ... Philipp Kurashev tallied an assist and has points (2G, 3A) in four-straight games ... Isaak Phillips registered an assist for his first point of the season ... MacKenzie Entwistle also chipped in an assist ... Lukas Reichel went 7-for-10 (70%) in the faceoff circle.

VS. TORONTO

The Blackhawks are 18-4-4 in their last 26 games against the Maple Leafs since the 2003-04 campaign ... Chicago is also undefeated in regulation in their last 12 games against Toronto at the United Center with a record of 9-0-3 ... During their last meeting on Oct. 16, Mackenzie Entwistle, Tyler Johnson, Corey Perry and Taylor Raddysh each found the back of the net, while five Blackhawk skaters recorded an assist ... Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves during a 4-1 victory in Chicago.

ROOKIE YEAR

Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Wednesday and now has points (1G, 2A) in three-consecutive games ... It’s the third time this season that Bedard has recorded a three-game point streak (Oct. 10-14 and Oct. 27- Nov. 4) ... With his goal, Bedard also became the fifth player age 18 or younger in League history to reach 10 career NHL goals in 17 games or fewer, joining Patrik Laine (14 GP), Steve Yzerman (15 GP), Dale Hawerchuk (17 GP) and Ted Kennedy (17 GP).

DAY THE EARTH STOOD PHIL

With his assist against Columbus, Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev is now riding a career-long four-game point streak (2G, 3A) ... He has registered seven points (2G, 5A) over his last six games ... Kurashev now shares first on the team with seven assists in 11 games this season, while his 11 points rank second on the team ... He also leads the team in points per game with 1.00.

METRO JASON

Forward Jason Dickinson added an assist on Wednesday and now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last seven games ... He now shares fifth on the team with five assists and eight points in 17 games this season.