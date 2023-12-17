PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 

The Blackhawks are 7-4-4 in their last 15 games against the Canucks at the United Center since the 2012-13 campaign

By Kara Keating
TIME: 2:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago hosts a Sunday matinee against the Vancouver Canucks.

RECAP

Chicago fell 7-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday evening at Climate Pledge Arena ... The loss gives the Blackhawks a 1-1-0 record against the club so far this season ... A native of Spokane, WA, Tyler Johnson appeared in his 700th career NHL game, posting one hit and one blocked shot ... Taylor Raddysh found the back of the net for his fifth goal on the year ... Anthony Beauvillier chipped in his first assist as a Blackhawk ... Connor Murphy and Nikita Zaitsev each led all game skaters with four blocked shots ... Nick Foligno tallied a game-high four hits.

VS. VANCOUVER

The Blackhawks are 7-4-4 in their last 15 games against the Canucks at the United Center since the 2012-13 campaign ... Blackhawks forward Anthony Beauvillier posted 28 points (11G, 17A) in 55 games with Vancouver in 2023 ... He also has points (2G, 3A) in five of his last six games against the Canucks ... During their last meeting at the United Center, Connor Murphy and Lukas Reichel each found the back of the net, while Jason Dickinson added an assist during a 4-2 loss to the  Canucks on March. 26.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT

Forward Tyler Johnson suited up in his 700th career NHL game on Thursday and now ranks seventh among all active undrafted players in games played ... His 410 career points (182G, 228A) also rank sixth among all active undrafted skaters ... Additionally, Johnson ranks second among all Washington born skaters in games played, goals, assists and points ... His six goals this season share third among all Blackhawks’ skaters.

PAPA MURPH

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy chipped in four blocked shots against Seattle and now ranks fifth among all league skaters with 75 blocked shots in 29 games this season ... He also registered three hits on Thursday and currently leads all Chicago skaters with 64 hits this season.

CAPTAIN AMERICA

On Saturday afternoon, four Blackhawks’ prospects were named to USA’s 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship roster, including forwards Gavin Hayes, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar III, and defenseman Sam Rinzel ... It’s the first time since 2022 that the Blackhawks will be represented on Team USA.

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

PROSPECTS: Four Named to Team USA World Junior Roster

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Third Straight Contest

BLOG: Vlasic, Young Defense Take ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle the Kraken in Seattle

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to IceHogs

BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

PROSPECTS: Lardis Nets Hat Trick, Tied for Second Among OHL Goal Scorers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Edmonton to Face Oilers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos, Place Tinordi on IR

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Finish Four-Game Homestand Against Capitals 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn Second Straight Win 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues

TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 

BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

