PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home for Matinee Against Islanders

Chicago completes back-to-back weekend against New York

By Blackhawks.com Staff
TIME: 2:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TODAY'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 14-7-2 in their last 23 games against the Islanders dating back to the start of the 2010-11 season. The Blackhawks are also 9-3-0 in their last 12 home games against the club, including a victory in their last home contest on Jan. 19 (4-3 OT). Connor Bedard has four points (1G, 3A) in two career games against the Islanders.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center. Jason Dickinson scored his sixth goal of the season. TJ Brodie and Nick Foligno each posted an assist. Wyatt Kaiser led all game skaters with six blocked shots and Teuvo Teravainen skated in his 700th career NHL game. Drew Commesso made his first career NHL start. Chicago scored first for the 19th time this season, which is the most among all NHL teams.

NICK JAGGER

Nick Foligno registered an assist on Saturday and now has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games and three assists over his last five games. He also notched two hits against the Devils and continues to lead the team with 86 hits in 30 games this season.

JASONRY

Against the Devils, forward Jason Dickinson tallied his sixth goal of the 2024-25 campaign and now has four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games. The goal for Dickinson is the 150th point (67G, 83A) of his NHL career. He also recorded two hits against New Jersey and currently ranks fifth on the club with 45 hits in 30 games this season.

KILL EM WITH KINDNESS

Blackhawks penalty killers went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on Saturday against New Jersey and have now killed off 21-straight shorthanded opportunities since Nov. 27 vs. DAL. Since Nov. 1, Chicago's penalty kill is clicking at 88.9%, which ranks first in the NHL. During the 2024-25 season, the clubs penalty kill is operating at 83.7%, which ranks fifth in the league.

