PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Late Night Matchup Versus Jets

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 7-5 decision to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at Enterprise Center ... Jarred Tinordi and Taylor Raddysh each tallied a career-high three assists ... Philipp Kurashev registered two helpers ... Nick Foligno posted two goals ... Connor Bedard buried his team-leading 13th goal on the year ... Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Dickinson each scored once ... Isaak Phillips also chipped in an assist and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games.

VS. WINNIPEG

The Blackhawks meet the Jets on Wednesday for the second of four games between the two teams this season and first at the United Center ... Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno has eight points (2G, 6A) over his last 11 games against the Jets since Jan. 31, 2019 ... During their last meeting on Dec. 2, Connor Bedard found the back of the net, while Philipp Kurashev notched an assist during a 3-1 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg.

HE WENT TO JARRED

Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi notched a career-high three points (3A) on Saturday against St. Louis ... He also led all skaters with season-high seven hits and currently ranks second among all Chicago blueliners with 44 hits in 14 games this season.

MEDAL OF CONNOR

Rookie forward Connor Bedard buried his 13th goal of the season on Saturday and now has points (1G, 5A) in four-straight games ... With his goal, Bedard also reached 30 points (13G, 17A) in 33 games this season and becomes the ninth 18-year-old rookie in NHL history to require 33 or fewer games to collect 30 career points ... He continues to lead all NHL first years in goals, assists and points.

NICK AND MORTY

Nick Foligno scored two goals against St. Louis and now has five points (4G, 1A) over his last four games ... He now ranks third among all Blackhawks skaters with eight goals and 17 points in 33 games this season.

PHILLY CHEESE

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev posted two assists on Saturday and now has three helpers over his last three games ... His 0.73 points per game ranks second on the team ... Kurashev has now registered five points (1G, 4A) in seven career games against the Jets.