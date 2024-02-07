PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Wild in Return from Break

DON’T GO JASON WATERFALLS

Jason Dickinson matched a career high with three points (1G, 2A) on Jan. 19 against the Islanders. It marks his second three-point outing this season and the sixth of his career. Dickinson enters Wednesday’s contest having earned nine points (4G, 5A) over his last 16 games.

The Georgetown, Ont., native’s career-high 15 goals are tied for first on the Blackhawks this season. He had previously scored nine goals in a season in 2019-20 with Dallas and in 2022-23 … Dickinson also ranks second on the team with 25 points (15G, 10A) on the season. He ranks fourth on the team with 78 hits this season, while he leads team forwards and ranks seventh among all Blackhawks skaters with 46 blocked shots.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno scored a power play goal against the Kraken on Jan. 24, marking his first point since returning from injury on Jan. 22 after missing seven games due to a broken finger. Foligno is tied for third on the team with nine goals and paces the Blackhawks with four power play goals. His four power play goals this season are the most he’s scored in a season since tying a career high with 11 during the 2016-17 season with Columbus. The forward also ranks fourth on the team in points (18) and shares fifth in assists (9) this season.

MR. JONES AND ME

Blueliner Seth Jones notched two assists on Jan. 24 at Seattle and has now logged multiple points (1G, 3A) in two of his last five games. Jones also registered two points (1G, 1A), including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime, on Jan. 19 against the Islanders. The goal came 22 seconds into the overtime period, marking the second fastest overtime goal by a defenseman in Blackhawks history trailing Doug Wilson’s mark of 18 seconds (Nov. 2, 1989 vs. MNS). It marked Jones’s 11th career overtime goal, which ranks first among all NHL defensemen since Jones entered the NHL in 2013-14.

His assist on Jan. 19 also marked his 100th career point in a Blackhawks sweater. The 29-year-old has recorded 15 points (1G, 14A) in 35 games this season. Jones ranks third on Chicago with 14 assists, while he leads club blueliners and ranks fifth on the squad with 15 points