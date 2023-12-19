PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night

Colorado makes first trip of season to Chicago on Tuesday night at the United Center

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

It's a Central Division rivalry night at the United Center as Chicago hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in the second of four matchups this season … The Blackhawks are 6-5-2 in their last 13 home contests against Colorado … The Blackhawks bested the Avalanche in their last home game on Jan. 12, 2023, defeating the club 3-2 in regulation … Taylor Raddysh scored for the Blackhawks while Colin Blackwell, Tyler Johnson and Isaak Phillips each registered an assist … Chicago fell to the Avalanche 4-0 earlier this season in Colorado … Petr Mrazek is 4-2-2 in nine career.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

Home for the Holidays, pres. by American Express

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno scored two goals, including a power play goal, on Sunday against the Canucks … It’s Foligno’s second multi-goal game of the season, with the other coming on Dec. 5 against the Predators when he posted three points (2G, 1A) … He became the first Blackhawks player aged 36- or-older to record a multi-goal game since Marian Hossa did so twice during the 2016-17 season … His two multi-goal outings this season mark the most he’s recorded in a single season since 2019-20 when he also recorded two multi-goal games with Columbus … Foligno now shares third on the team with six goals and is tied for the team lead with two power play goals … He’s also tied for third with 14 points (6G, 8A) this season, while he ranks fourth with eight assists.

PLAYING ROOKY

Connor Bedard notched two assists on Sunday against the Canucks and now has points in three of his last four (1G, 4A) and four of his last six games (1G, 5A) … He has also logged nine points (2G, 7A) over his last 10 games … Bedard currently leads NHL rookies and ranks first among all Blackhawks players with 12 goals and 26 points this season … He also ranks second among rookies and leads the team with 14 assists … The forward’s 26 points through 30 games this season is tied with Dick Irwin (14G, 12A) for the fifth-most in franchise history by a Blackhawks rookie through his first 30 games … Bedard was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November on Friday after leading all league rookies with six goals and 12 points in 12 games … He is the first Blackhawk to be named rookie of the month since Dominik Kubalik in 2020 and prior to that, Patrick Kane in 2007.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Johnson skated in his 700th career NHL game on Thursday night at Seattle … The native of Spokane, Wash., has registered 410 points (182G, 228A) in his 701-game NHL career with Tampa Bay and Chicago … Johnson currently shares third on the Blackhawks with six goals so far in 2023-24 … He is also tied for sixth on the team with 10 points (6G, 4A) on the season.

