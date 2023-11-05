News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

The Blackhawks are 7-5-0 in their last 12 games against New Jersey at the United Center since the start of the 2008-09 campaign

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel16x9-home-
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

After last night bounce back win against Florida, Chicago now prepare for a matchup against New Jersey at the United Center on Sunday.

RECAP

The Blackhawks picked up their first victory at the United Center this season with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday evening ... Philipp Kurashev tied a career- high with three points (1G, 2A) ... Connor Bedard scored his fifth goal of the season ... Taylor Hall, Nikita Zaitsev and Nick Foligno each scored once ... Seth Jones tallied an assist and has assists (2A) in back-to-back games ... Petr Mrazek made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%) for his third win of the season.

VS. NEW JERSEY

The Blackhawks are 7-5-0 in their last 12 games against New Jersey at the United Center since the start of the 2008-09 campaign ... A former Devil, Taylor Hall posted 208 points (76G, 132A) in 211 games with New Jersey from 2017-19 ... Hall has also recorded 15 points (5G, 10A) in 21 games against the Devils ... Tyler Johnson has points (6G, 5A) in seven-straight games against the Devils ... During their last meeting on April 1, Andreas Athanasiou (1G, 1A) and Taylor Raddysh (2A) each notched two points during a 6-3 loss to New Jersey at the United Center.

CONNOR CODE

With his goal on Saturday against Florida, Chicago forward Connor Bedard became the fifth Blackhawks player in nearly 80 years to score five goals through his first 10 career games, joining Andrew Shaw, Jonathan Toews, Igor Radulov and Dimitri Nabokov ... Bedard (18 years, 110 days) also became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a three-game goal streak – a mark previously held by Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 31 days).

TAYLORMADE

Chicago forward Taylor Hall returned from injury on Saturday evening and scored his first goal as a Blackhawk ... With the goal, Hall became the ninth player drafted first overall in the NHL Draft to score a goal with six different franchises, joining Joe Murphy (7), Bryan Berard (6), Alexandre Daigle (6), Roman Hamrlik (6), Owen Nolan (6), Pierre Turgeon (6), Wendel Clark (6) and Rob Ramage (6).

PETE SHIELD

With 38 saves on Saturday against Florida, Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek has now recorded 30+ saves in five of his six starts this season ... His .923 save percentage shares sixth among all NHL goaltenders who have started six or more games this season.