PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Homestand Against Hurricanes

BERT REYNOLDS

On Saturday evening, forward Tyler Betuzzi scored two goals and continues to lead the club with 16 goals in 46 games this season. Bertuzzi has four points (2G, 2A) over his last two games and 12 points (8G, 4A) over his last 13 games since Dec. 21. He now shares 11th among all NHL skaters with eight power-play goals this season. Bertuzzi is currently four goals shy of the hitting the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his NHL career.