PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Homestand Against Hurricanes

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Carolina at the United Center for the first matchup between the two teams this season
TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Teuvo Teravainen played for the Hurricanes from 2016-24 registering 415 points (138G, 277A) in 555 regular-season games and 39 points (19G, 20A) in 65 postseason contests with the club. Chicago dropped a 4-2 decision to the Hurricanes in their last contest on April 14 at the United Center. Frank Nazar scored his first career goal in his first career game, while Ryan Donato, Seth Jones and Lukas Reichel each tallied an assist.
Three points from Seth Jones (1G, 2A) helped the Blackhawks to a 5-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening. Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice, while Teuvo Teravainen posted two assists. Taylor Hall and Lukas Reichel each scored once. Six other Blackhawks each tallied an assist. Ryan Donato recorded his 100th career NHL assist and went 7-for-9 (77.8%) in the faceoff circle. Petr Mrazek made 32 saves on 35 shots (.914 SV%) for his ninth victory of the season. Chicago also went 2-for-3 (66.0%) on the power play against Vegas.
Chicago forward Nick Foligno skated in his 1,200th career NHL game on Saturday against Vegas, posting an assist. Foligno is just the fourth active American-born skater to hit the milestone, joining Ryan Suter (1,491), Patrick Kane (1,270) and Jack Johnson (1,214). Foligno now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games. He also shared first among all game skaters with four hits against the Golden Knights.
On Saturday evening, forward Tyler Betuzzi scored two goals and continues to lead the club with 16 goals in 46 games this season. Bertuzzi has four points (2G, 2A) over his last two games and 12 points (8G, 4A) over his last 13 games since Dec. 21. He now shares 11th among all NHL skaters with eight power-play goals this season. Bertuzzi is currently four goals shy of the hitting the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his NHL career.
Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones tied a season high with three points (16, 2A) against Vegas and has points (1G, 4A) in three-straight games. Jones now leads all club blueliners with four goals and 19 points in 30 games this season. He also recorded three hits and two blocked shots on Saturday.