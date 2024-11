THE ROLLING JONES

Defenseman Seth Jones posted three blocked shots on Thursday to share first among all game skaters and now ranks third on the team with 34 blocked shots in 17 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He also led all skaters with 26:12 of time on ice against the Kraken, which is his eighth game this season with 26:00+ of time on ice. He now ranks second in the NHL with an average time on ice per games of 25:43 (Werenski, 25:52).