BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

After Alex Vlasic left Friday’s game early against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Blackhawks announced that the team recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips to fill his role.

While it’s never easy to watch a player go down due to injury, Phillips feels prepare to step up to prove his skills.

“Opportunities are opportunities so just excited to play show that I can be here,” Phillips said. “You always have to stay ready, and anything can happen.”

The Blackhawks assigned the defenseman to the Rockford IceHogs before the start of the season as one of the final roster cuts before the team took on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now, the team will look for Phillips to use his strengths against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

While it wasn’t easy to send him down to the minors, head coach Luke Richardson noticed the improvement that Phillips brought to this year’s training camp. However, the coaching staff wanted to see more development within his game.