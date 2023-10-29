News Feed

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled the defenseman to the roster on Sunday.

Practice-20231029-47
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After Alex Vlasic left Friday’s game early against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Blackhawks announced that the team recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips to fill his role. 

While it’s never easy to watch a player go down due to injury, Phillips feels prepare to step up to prove his skills. 

“Opportunities are opportunities so just excited to play show that I can be here,” Phillips said. “You always have to stay ready, and anything can happen.” 

The Blackhawks assigned the defenseman to the Rockford IceHogs before the start of the season as one of the final roster cuts before the team took on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now, the team will look for Phillips to use his strengths against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. 

While it wasn’t easy to send him down to the minors, head coach Luke Richardson noticed the improvement that Phillips brought to this year’s training camp. However, the coaching staff wanted to see more development within his game.

“We'd like his camp,” Richardson said. “The message to him is to keep playing aggressive and simple and moving the puck up. That's what he does when he's playing his best.” 

This season in Rockford, the 22-year-old bluelines produced three points (1G, 2A) in five games, which currently leads among the IceHogs' defenseman in points. 

For Phillips, he understood the message that the coaching staff gave him but still felt disappointed after he played strong throughout training camp. Instead of dwelling on the negative thoughts, he hopes to focus on the positives to carry into the next few games with Chicago. 

“I was happy with my camp,” Phillips said. “I think it's just one of those things, you can choose to take it and sulk, you know, or take it as a positive and kind of have that chip on your shoulder.”

With a strong skater like Phillips up with the team, Richardson now wants to see the young defenseman become a more efficient players with his body position and puck handling to the forwards. 

“I think he did improve from last year and he’s feeling more comfortable,” Richardson said. “I think that's what we want him to be as more efficient than anything else.”