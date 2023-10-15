News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

The forward exited the game against Boston due to an upper-body injury

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

In the Blackhawks second game of the season, Taylor Hall exited the game against the Bruins after he suffered a hit from Boston’s Brandon Carlo. From there, head coach Luke Richardson announced that he could be out from week-to-week with the upper-body injury he sustained.

However, after two practices on his own and missed one game against the Canadiens, the 31-year-old forward described the improvements he felt over the last few days of rest. 

“I feel good, I mean, I wouldn't say I'm like 110%,” Hall said. “But I definitely feel good enough to play and feel much better than I was even two days ago.” 

After the game on Wednesday night, Hall passed the concussion protocol but felt some soreness in his shoulder from the hit. 

The veteran forward rewatched the play but couldn’t exactly tell what happened with the hit due to the quickness of the game. He knows that he could of prevented the hit by keeping his head up but knows this is just how the game goes. 

“I know how quick the game can be and when I watched the replay, it was fast play,” Hall said. “But that's hockey, that's the way it goes.” 

As for the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Richardson announced that he will put Hall into his lineup after his performance in Sunday’s practice. 

“He did some battle stuff full practice and says it feels great,” Richardson said. “So, unless something comes up tonight, I think he'll be ready to go.” 

For Hall, he is ready to get back into the lineup to continue to build the chemistry with his two linemates of Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato, but also prove that he is ready to be back on the ice. 

“You can't just force yourself into the lineup,” Hall said. “I feel that I am ready, so I'm excited to play.”