BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

In the Blackhawks second game of the season, Taylor Hall exited the game against the Bruins after he suffered a hit from Boston’s Brandon Carlo. From there, head coach Luke Richardson announced that he could be out from week-to-week with the upper-body injury he sustained.

However, after two practices on his own and missed one game against the Canadiens, the 31-year-old forward described the improvements he felt over the last few days of rest.

“I feel good, I mean, I wouldn't say I'm like 110%,” Hall said. “But I definitely feel good enough to play and feel much better than I was even two days ago.”

After the game on Wednesday night, Hall passed the concussion protocol but felt some soreness in his shoulder from the hit.

The veteran forward rewatched the play but couldn’t exactly tell what happened with the hit due to the quickness of the game. He knows that he could of prevented the hit by keeping his head up but knows this is just how the game goes.

“I know how quick the game can be and when I watched the replay, it was fast play,” Hall said. “But that's hockey, that's the way it goes.”

As for the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Richardson announced that he will put Hall into his lineup after his performance in Sunday’s practice.

“He did some battle stuff full practice and says it feels great,” Richardson said. “So, unless something comes up tonight, I think he'll be ready to go.”

For Hall, he is ready to get back into the lineup to continue to build the chemistry with his two linemates of Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato, but also prove that he is ready to be back on the ice.

“You can't just force yourself into the lineup,” Hall said. “I feel that I am ready, so I'm excited to play.”