BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

Following practice on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks players and coaching staff tried to shift their focus on how to be a more consistent team after a difficult loss to Arizona on Monday night.

While the team started off strong in the first period, Nick Foligno described the challenges the team continued to face throughout the first few games of the season. With some hard defensive challenges and loss of momentum, the veteran forward stated how the team needs to focus on a new mindset to not fall back into old habits on the ice.

“As soon as some adversity hits, we're back into old habits,” Foligno said. “You can't have those momentum swings and that mindset, so we have to understand that and the only way you do is repetition out here, which kind of leads into a game.”