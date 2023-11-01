News Feed

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night

BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

After a loss in Arizona, the players and coaches now focus on growth within the team

Practice-20231029-57
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Following practice on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks players and coaching staff tried to shift their focus on how to be a more consistent team after a difficult loss to Arizona on Monday night. 

While the team started off strong in the first period, Nick Foligno described the challenges the team continued to face throughout the first few games of the season. With some hard defensive challenges and loss of momentum, the veteran forward stated how the team needs to focus on a new mindset to not fall back into old habits on the ice. 

“As soon as some adversity hits, we're back into old habits,” Foligno said. “You can't have those momentum swings and that mindset, so we have to understand that and the only way you do is repetition out here, which kind of leads into a game.”

Foligno speaks on team's inconsistencies and growth

Throughout some of the matchups this season, the Blackhawks coaching staff noticed that the team started the contests off strong with the way they opened up the scoring but then lost their energy later in the game. 

Connor Bedard, who scored the lone goal for Chicago on Monday, understood that mistakes are made throughout every matchup but focused on how to limit the amount they make. 

“There's never been a perfect game and stuff like that's going to happen,” Bedard said. “We have to figure out what to do when it happens. But of course, eliminate it as much as we can.” 

Another challenge the team is facing is with their group of young players who are still learning the flow of the NHL. However, the sooner the players learn how to handle the different breakdowns and fix mistakes, the more they can become better players. 

“If you're an NHL player, then you're expected to be in an NHL mindset and learn quickly,” Foligno said. “The quicker you learn, the better pro you're going to be, the longer career you're going to have and hopefully, we can help those guys in this room understand that.”

Richardson speaks on recent road trip and Reichel

While every game will not be perfect as they move forward, the number one thing head coach Luke Richardson wants to see from his players is the way they’ll respond to these difficult losses. 

“Sometimes, we'll have a fallback and I think in 82 games everybody does,” Richardson said. “I like to see how we respond after that, so I'm looking forward to another good response.”