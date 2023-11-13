BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

In the 4-3 loss against the Panthers, Chicago tied the game as they headed into the third period and looked for a chance to regain the lead and a chance to create their first string of wins this season. However, Florida’s power play would strike and take the contest to spilt the record on the Blackhawks’ road trip.

While the team understands that not every game will be a perfect one, but for Nick Foligno, he described the energy the team needs to produce and learn from their mistakes to present a proper execution in certain plays.

“Early on the game, we probably didn't deserve to be tied to be honest with the way we played,” Foligno said after the team’s 4-3 loss on Sunday. “Not every game is perfect and if you find yourself in a game where you're 3-3 and you don't have a chance in the third period, you got to find a way.”

Head coach Luke Richardson also agreed with the veteran forward’s statement especially with the team’s assertiveness when they start the tilts.

“Our fight is there but I think just the execution on some plays, and then just making sure we start the game with a little bit harder to play against,” Richardson said in Sunday’s postgame.