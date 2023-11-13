BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 
BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning
BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 
PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick

PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR
BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers
BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers
BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

Chicago went 1-1 against Tampa and Florida in the team’s two-game road trip this past weekend.

TrainingCamp-20230926-156
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Over the weekend, the Chicago Blackhawks kicked off their two-game road trip with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. However, the Blackhawks suffered another defeat to the Florida Panthers as the team felt outperformed by their opponent. 

Some positives can be pulled from the Sunday's afternoon matchup with a high performance from Connor Bedard and his four-point contest. But Tyler Johnson noted that the team lost their energy within the defensive zone that showcased in both games. 

“We did that in Tampa, but Florida was a little bit worse, I guess,” Johnson said on Monday. “So, you can take some positives out of it, but you also have to take those negatives and learn from them.”

Johnson speaks on the FLA game and Connor Bedard

In the 4-3 loss against the Panthers, Chicago tied the game as they headed into the third period and looked for a chance to regain the lead and a chance to create their first string of wins this season. However, Florida’s power play would strike and take the contest to spilt the record on the Blackhawks’ road trip. 

While the team understands that not every game will be a perfect one, but for Nick Foligno, he described the energy the team needs to produce and learn from their mistakes to present a proper execution in certain plays. 

“Early on the game, we probably didn't deserve to be tied to be honest with the way we played,” Foligno said after the team’s 4-3 loss on Sunday. “Not every game is perfect and if you find yourself in a game where you're 3-3 and you don't have a chance in the third period, you got to find a way.” 

Head coach Luke Richardson also agreed with the veteran forward’s statement especially with the team’s assertiveness when they start the tilts. 

“Our fight is there but I think just the execution on some plays, and then just making sure we start the game with a little bit harder to play against,” Richardson said in Sunday’s postgame.

Foligno speaks on Connor Bedard and team's execution

The struggle that stood out the most to Johnson for the team included the team’s performance on rushes. Whether against the Lightning or Panthers, he felt the two teams exploited them off the rush.

Over the next few games and practices, the team continues to focus on how they can communication better in those types of situations as they go against the Lightning again on Thursday night. 

“We have to do a better job of talking on the way back figuring out who our men are and trying to get some extra help out there,” Johnson said. “That's a learning process, continued to do it in practice and on video and everything but we definitely have to be better at that.”