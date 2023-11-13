BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

Over the weekend, the Chicago Blackhawks kicked off their two-game road trip with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. However, the Blackhawks suffered another defeat to the Florida Panthers as the team felt outperformed by their opponent.
Some positives can be pulled from the Sunday's afternoon matchup with a high performance from Connor Bedard and his four-point contest. But Tyler Johnson noted that the team lost their energy within the defensive zone that showcased in both games.
“We did that in Tampa, but Florida was a little bit worse, I guess,” Johnson said on Monday. “So, you can take some positives out of it, but you also have to take those negatives and learn from them.”