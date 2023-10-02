News Feed

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen

Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson

Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

Avalanche Signs Miles Wood

Training Camp Roster as of October 2, 2023

By Colorado Avalanche
@Avalanche ColoradoAvalanche.com

Below is the Colorado Avalanche's 2023-24 training camp roster as of October 2, 2023.

Forwards_10

Forwards

10 Riley Tufte 

11 Andrew Cogliano 

12 Ryan Johansen 

13 Valeri Nichushkin 

14 Chris Wagner 

20 Ross Colton 

22 Fredrik Olofsson 

24 Oskar Olausson 

25 Logan O’Connor 

26 Ondrej Pavel 

27 Jonathan Drouin 

28 Miles Wood 

29 Nathan MacKinnon 

41 Jason Polin 

55 Maros Jedlicka 

57 Calum Ritchie 

59 Ben Meyers 

62 Artturi Lehkonen 

71 Peter Holland 

74 Alex Beaucage 

90 Tomas Tatar 

92 Gabriel Landeskog 

93 Jean-Luc Foudy 

94 Joel Kiviranta 

95 Brandon Kozun 

96 Mikko Rantanen

Defensemen_10

Defensemen

3 Jack Johnson 

4 Bowen Byram 

5 Wyatt Aamodt 

7 Devon Toews 

8 Cale Makar 

17 Brad Hunt 

18 Jack Ahcan 

42 Josh Manson 

44 Corey Schueneman 

49 Samuel Girard 

70 Sam Malinski 

84 Nate Clurman

Goalies_10

Goalies

39 Pavel Francouz 

40 Alexandar Georgiev 

50 Trent Miner 

60 Justus Annunen

There are two remaining preseason games before the Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of the regular season.