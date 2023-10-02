Below is the Colorado Avalanche's 2023-24 training camp roster as of October 2, 2023.
Training Camp Roster as of October 2, 2023
Forwards
10 Riley Tufte
11 Andrew Cogliano
12 Ryan Johansen
13 Valeri Nichushkin
14 Chris Wagner
20 Ross Colton
22 Fredrik Olofsson
24 Oskar Olausson
25 Logan O’Connor
26 Ondrej Pavel
27 Jonathan Drouin
28 Miles Wood
29 Nathan MacKinnon
41 Jason Polin
55 Maros Jedlicka
57 Calum Ritchie
59 Ben Meyers
62 Artturi Lehkonen
71 Peter Holland
74 Alex Beaucage
90 Tomas Tatar
92 Gabriel Landeskog
93 Jean-Luc Foudy
94 Joel Kiviranta
95 Brandon Kozun
96 Mikko Rantanen
Defensemen
3 Jack Johnson
4 Bowen Byram
5 Wyatt Aamodt
7 Devon Toews
8 Cale Makar
17 Brad Hunt
18 Jack Ahcan
42 Josh Manson
44 Corey Schueneman
49 Samuel Girard
70 Sam Malinski
84 Nate Clurman
Goalies
39 Pavel Francouz
40 Alexandar Georgiev
50 Trent Miner
60 Justus Annunen
There are two remaining preseason games before the Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of the regular season.