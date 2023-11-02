Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had two assists for the Avalanche (7-2-0), who had lost 4-0 in each of their previous two games. Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start with Colorado.

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of four.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period. He gained a step on Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker while skating down the right wing before putting the puck back on his forehand in the bottom of the circle and scoring off the far post.

Rantanen made it 2-0 at 13:19, scoring short side through a screen from the right circle for a power-play goal. Blues coach Craig Berube challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was confirmed after a video review.

Thomas cut it to 2-1 at 17:49 of the second period. He received a cross-ice pass from Kasperi Kapanen, cut to the high slot and roofed a wrist shot glove side on Prosvetov.

Lehkonen extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:41 of the third period. Makar wound up for a shot in the bottom of the right circle but instead sent a pass to Lehkonen, who scored past Binnington's right pad from the edge of the crease.

Byram made it 4-1 at 7:59 on a one-timer after Brayden Schenn turned the puck over to MacKinnon in his own zone.