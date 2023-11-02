News Feed

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends
Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Avalanche defeat Islanders, set NHL record for road winning streak
Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken
Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout
Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings
Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers
50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3
NHL National Broadcast Schedule

NHL National Broadcast Schedule
50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2
Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg
2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced
Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach
Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Recap
By Ryan Boulding NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Ross ColtonArtturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had two assists for the Avalanche (7-2-0), who had lost 4-0 in each of their previous two games. Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start with Colorado.

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of four.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period. He gained a step on Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker while skating down the right wing before putting the puck back on his forehand in the bottom of the circle and scoring off the far post.

Rantanen made it 2-0 at 13:19, scoring short side through a screen from the right circle for a power-play goal. Blues coach Craig Berube challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was confirmed after a video review.

Thomas cut it to 2-1 at 17:49 of the second period. He received a cross-ice pass from Kasperi Kapanen, cut to the high slot and roofed a wrist shot glove side on Prosvetov.

Lehkonen extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:41 of the third period. Makar wound up for a shot in the bottom of the right circle but instead sent a pass to Lehkonen, who scored past Binnington's right pad from the edge of the crease.

Byram made it 4-1 at 7:59 on a one-timer after Brayden Schenn turned the puck over to MacKinnon in his own zone.