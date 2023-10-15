Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Cale Makar scored the game-tying goal with 1:26 left in the third period for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves for the Avalanche (2-0-0), who won 5-2 against the Los Angeles Kings in their season opener on Wednesday.

"I think we played hard, we were competitive, we did a lot of good things," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "But when it came to creating scoring chances or capitalizing on the scoring chance, we just missed the last part of the execution. So it probably forced some plays for a while but got better as the game went on. Third period was definitely our best."

Thomas Bordeleau scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (0-1-1), and Mackenzie Blackwood made 51 saves in his debut for San Jose after he was acquired in a trade on June 27 from the New Jersey Devils.

"Sometimes pucks just go your way," Blackwood said. "I've been working hard with the goalie coach here and getting a lot of good work in and I feel good about where my game is at."

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 8:42 of the first period when he tipped in a slap shot by Matt Benning. The Sharks selected Bordeleau No. 38 in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 18 games.

"I never really felt the pressure to score," Bordeleau said. "I was just kind of concentrating on other stuff. Obviously, getting some goals here and there is fun but I need to grow my game beyond that a little bit. So yeah, I was happy. But I wish we could've had the win. It would've felt better."

Makar tied the game 1-1 at 18:34 of the third period with a shot through traffic.

"There are things we have to do better," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "We have to be better structurally, that's really all there is to it. I mean, you know, these guys understand the responsibilities. Unfortunately, they get the goal because people weren't in the right places before the shot was taken."

Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in the shootout for the 2-1 final.

"It felt awesome to win," Georgiev said. "It had been a pretty frustrating game for the guys, but we made it happen and got the two points. That’s the most important."

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic exited the game with an apparent lower-body injury after the first period and did not return. There was no update on his status after the game.

"Going down to five defenseman against that team, that's a lot of minutes for your d-corps," Quinn said. "That's probably one of the reasons they were so dominant in the third period. Our defenseman looked tired."