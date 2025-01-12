Avalanche Fall 3-0 to Jets

How It Happened

Nikolaj Ehlers opened the secoring for Winnipeg with a wrist shot off the rush at 1:08 of the first period.

The Jets doubled their lead at 15:53 of the second when Mark Scheifele scored from the left circle.

Ehlers scored his second of the night to give the Jets a 3-0 lead via an empty-net goal at 19:03 of the third period.