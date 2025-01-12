Avalanche Fall 3-0 to Jets

A Loss to the Jets
The Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at Canada Life Centre. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves and posted a .929 save percentage.
Blackwood Makes 26 Saves For Colorado
Nikolaj Ehlers opened the secoring for Winnipeg with a wrist shot off the rush at 1:08 of the first period.
The Jets doubled their lead at 15:53 of the second when Mark Scheifele scored from the left circle.
Ehlers scored his second of the night to give the Jets a 3-0 lead via an empty-net goal at 19:03 of the third period.
The Avalanche begin a five-game homestand against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT on My20, Altitude and Altitude+.