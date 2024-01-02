A Long Way from the Island

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-10-9) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (23-11-3)

7:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche wrap up their season series with the Islanders on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. New York has lost two of their past three games, being outscored in those three games 11-6. Colorado has won four of their past five games and the team's last six at Ball Arena. In the Avs' past six home games they have outscored

opponents 24-9.

Latest Results:

December 31, 2023 COL: 3 SJS: 1

December 31, 2023 PIT: 3 NYI: 1

SWEEPING THE SHARKS

The Colorado Avalanche won the final game against the Sharks this campaign 3-1 on Sunday night at Ball arena. The Avs swept the season series against the Sharks, winning all three contests outscoring them 10-4. It was the second game against the Sharks in two weeks at Ball Arena. The Avs won the previous contest 6-2 on December 17. Colorado is 17-2-0 in their past 19 games against the Sharks.

AVALANCHE vs SHARKS 12.31.2023 RECAP

Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring in the first period when he hammered a one-timer past Kaapo Kahkonen on a power play. The Sharks leveled the game at one when Tomas Hertl found the back of the net on the power play. Valeri Nichushkin scored the game-winner with just under 3:30 left in the final frame, his 17th of the season. Josh Manson secured the victory for the Avs when he tallied an empty-netter while being short-handed.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening home point streak to 19-games with an assist on Rantanen’s goal. This is the second-longest home-point streak in Avalanche/Nordiques history (Joe Sakic had a 23-game streak in 2000-01).

The centerman recorded 29 points (11g/18a) in the month of December. It is a new franchise record, passing Peter Stastny (28) for the most in a calendar month in Avs/Nordiques history.

Rantanen scored for the second time in the last three games, giving him 19 tallies on the campaign. He is tied with MacKinnon for the team-high.

Devon Toews recorded an assist to extend his point streak to five games, tying his career-high.

Alexandar Georgiev won his 44th game of the 2023 calendar year. The 44 wins were the most of any goalie in 2023, the next closest netminder was Connor Hellebuyck at 36 victories.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 45-40-4-3 all-time record against the Islanders, with a 29-13-3-2 mark at home. Colorado is 5-2-0 in their past seven matchups against New York. The Avs are 9-2-2 in their past 13 home contests against the Isles. Colorado won the first matchup between the two teams this season 7-4 at UBS Arena on October 24. Mikko Rantanen tied his season-high for points in a game with four points (1g/3a) and Cale Makar recorded a goal and two assists to propel the Avs to the victory.

PROBLEMS WITH THE PENGUINS

The New York Islanders dropped their second game in five days to the Penguins, losing 3-1 on New Year’s Eve (lost December 27 to the Pens 7-0). Lars Eller kicked off the scoring for the Penguins in the opening frame. The Pens doubled their lead when Noel Acciari tipped home a shot past Ilya Sorokin. Samuel Bolduc got the Isles on the board, with his first tally of the season. Eller sealed the game for Pittsburgh when he scored an empty-net goal.

STATS TO KNOW

The former Islander Devon Toews has recorded six points (2g/4a) in five games against his previous club in his career.

Georgiev has recorded a career-most 10 wins against the Islanders, allowing only six goals in 14 games played.

Colorado has tallied four power-play goals in their past five contests against the Islanders.

ISLANDERS STATS TO KNOW

Brock Nelson paces all Islanders skaters with 16 goals this campaign.

NUMBERS GAME

58

MacKinnon has recorded 58 points (19g/39a) this season, the second-most in the NHL (Kucherov-61 points).

3.59

Colorado ranks third in the NHL for the most goals for per game at 3.59. Only the Canucks at 3.78 and the Stars at 3.60 rank higher.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I have really good players around me, I don’t think I am doing anything special. I have gotten some good opportunities in good spaces from guys making heads up plays and sometimes you have to be fortunate. It’s all about the guys around me.”

- Colorado D Josh Manson on his recent play