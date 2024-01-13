Toe-To-Toe with Toronto 

COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-12-3) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-8)

5:00 PM MDT | SCOTIABANK ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche begin the trek of a five-game road trip, taking on the Leafs this Saturday night. Toronto had a four-game winning streak before dropping their last contest to the New York Islanders in overtime on Thursday night. Colorado has won six of their past seven games and are 9-7-3 on the road this season.

Latest Results:

January 10, 2024 COL: 3 VGK: 0

January 11, 2024 NYI: 4 TOR: 3 (OT)

VICTORY AGAINST VEGAS

The Colorado Avalanche shut out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. This is the second time the Avalanche have faced the Knights, and the teams are tied with a 1-1-0 record. The teams will have a chance to break the series tie on April 14, 2024.

AVALANCHE vs GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1.10.2024 RECAP

The Avalanche conquered the Knights and took home their second shutout of the season after a 3-0 game at Ball Arena Wednesday evening. Valeri Nichushkin opened the scoring with 20 seconds remaining in the first period with a one-timer in front of the net on a power play. Another power play opportunity gives Nichushkin his second goal of the night, after sliding one past Vegas’s goaltender Jiri Patera. Logan O’Connor sealed the win after a deflected shot from the point got past Patera in the third period. Alexandar Georgiev stopped all 25 shots from the Knights.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon extended his season-opening home point streak to 23 games with an assist on Nichushkin’s power-play goal. He has tied Joe Sakic for the longest home-point streak in Avalanche/Nordiques history regardless of start date.

The centerman is first in the league for assists with 45 in 42 games. After 42 games played in 2022-23, MacKinnon had recorded 69 assists.

Valeri Nichushkin picked up two power-play goals Wednesday night and is second in the league for tallies on the man-advantage, trailing only Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (15).

Alexandar Georgiev collected his 23rd win Wednesday night. He paces all NHL netminders in wins this season.

Cale Makar has logged 39 assists on the campaign, he is one short of the lead-league for among defensemen, Quinn Hughes holds the top spot with 40 assists.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 45-33-9-1 all-time record against the Maple Leafs, with a 24-18-4-1 mark on the road. In their past six matchups, Colorado and Toronto are neck-and-neck with a 3-3-0 record. However, the Leafs have outscored the Avalanche 25-18. This is the first time these teams will meet this season, with the last matchup in the series set for February 24, 2024.

ISLAND INVASION

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell short to the New York Islanders, losing in overtime 4-3 Thursday night. New York struck first with a power-play goal from Kyle Palmieri just 40 seconds into the game. Bobby McMann leveled the score, hammering a shot from the dot midway through the first period. Toronto secured a two-goal lead when Auston Matthews netted a pair of goals within the first three minutes of the second frame. However, Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat tied the game that same period, finding their way past Toronto goalie Martin Jones. Mathew Barzel scored 21 seconds into overtime, handing the Leafs the overtime loss.

Auston Matthews set the pace for the game, taking a two-minute tripping call in the first minute of the first period. This prompted a power-play goal from Kyle Palmieri seconds later. Bobby McMann leveled the score, hammering a shot from the dot. Toronto secured a two-goal lead when Auston Matthews netted two in the second period. Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat tied the game in the third period, finding their way past Toronto goalie Martin Jones. Mathew Barzel scored 21 seconds into overtime, handing the Leafs an overtime loss.

___

STATS TO KNOW

Mikko Rantanen has recorded 10 points (4g/6a) in all eleven games against Toronto during his career.

Nathan MacKinnon has logged six points (2g/4a) in his last five games against the Leafs.

The Avs have won five of their last six visits to Scotiabank Arena and are 9-2-1 in that building since 2005-06.

LEAFS STATS TO KNOW

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points with 57 points (21g,36a) in 39 games this season. He has just signed an eight-year contract with Toronto that will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Auston Matthews is ranked as the top goal-scorer in the NHL, with 33 goals in 38 games. He has tied Ron Ellis for fourth in all-time goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner picked up his 16th four-point game last Monday night. He has passed Frank Mahovlich for the second most in Leafs history.

NUMBERS GAME

67

MacKinnon has recorded 67 points (22g/45a) this season, the second-most in the NHL (Kucherov-69 points).

14

Valeri Nichushkin picked up his 14th multi-goal game of his career on January 10.

3.64

Colorado ranks third in the NHL for the most goals per game at 3.64. Only the Canucks and the Stars rank higher.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“This is exactly how I want our team to be. I don't want us giving up a lot of chances. And when we have a big breakdown, we need our goalie to make a save. It's a difference between winning and losing and tonight he was perfect in that regard. And Boston game was really good game, you know? So yeah, when our team's playing the right way, he gives us a chance to win every night.”

-Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar on Wednesday’s matchup against Vegas.