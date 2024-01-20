Fighting with the Flyers

COLORADO AVALANCHE (29-14-3) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (25-14-6)

11:00 AM MDT | WELLS FARGO CENTER | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV/NHL NETWORK | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche travel to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Colorado is 4-2-0 in their last six contests and are 6-3-0 in the month of January. Philadelphia has won five games in a row coming into tonight’s contest. This will be the regular season series finale between the clubs. The Flyers took the first contest 5-2 on December 9 in Denver.

Latest Results:

January 18, 2024 BOS: 5 COL: 2

January 18, 2024 PHI: 5 DAL: 1

BATTLING WITH BOSTON

The Avalanche were defeated by the Bruins 5-2 Thursday night at TD Garden. They split the season series one game apiece, with both teams winning at home. Colorado won the first matchup in a shootout 4-3 with Valeri Nichushkin tallying the game-winning goal in the shootout.

AVALANCHE vs BRUINS 1.18.24.2024 RECAP

Boston kicked off the scoring with a pair of goals from David Pastrnak and Jakub Lauko, his first of the season. Miles Wood got the Avalanche on the board when he slammed home a rebound. Boston restored their two-goal lead when Jake DeBrusk scored before the first intermission. After a high-scoring first period, the middle frame saw just one goal when Nathan MacKinnon found a loose puck in front of the net and smacked it past Jeremy Swayman. Colorado hung around looking for an equalizer for most of the third period, but Pastrnak tallied two more goals to complete his hat trick performance and seal the game for Boston.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Cale Makar picked up an assist Thursday night to reach 299 career points (75g/224a) in his 279th game. If he can register his 300th point within his next 14 games, he’ll become the second-fastest defenseman ever to reach the milestone.

MacKinnon became the first Avs’ player to have multiple double-digit point streaks in the same season since Joe Sakic in 2005-06 (13 games and 10 games). He had 36 points (13g/23a) in a 19-game streak from November 20 to December 27.

Devon Toews registered his 20th helper of the campaign and has reached the 20-assist mark in five consecutive seasons, with four of those as a member of the Avalanche. It tied Rob Blake (2001-02 to 2005-06) for the sixth most seasons achieving 20-plus assists by a defenseman in franchise history.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 37-42-14-2 all-time record against the Flyers. The Avalanche are 7-4-0 in the last 11 matchups with the Philly, outscoring them 41-36. At the Wells Fargo Center, the Avs have logged a 3-2-0 record in their last five visits. Philadelphia won the first contest this season in Denver 5-2 on December 9. Travis Konecny tallied two goals for the Flyers, including one on the penalty shot.

SUCCESS AGAINST THE STARS

The Philadelphia Flyers were victorious at home 5-1 on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. With one minute to go in the first period, Sean Walker opened the scoring for the Flyers. Owen Tippett doubled the lead for the Flyers in the middle frame, with his first of two on the night. Dallas got on the board when Tyler Seguin found the back of the net to cut the Flyers’ lead to one at the second intermission. Philadelphia tallied three goals in the third period to pull away. Cam Atkinson recorded a power-play goal, Scott Laughton scored on a penalty shot attempt and Tippet ripped a backhander past Jake Oettinger.

STATS TO KNOW

MacKinnon tallied a goal in 23:12 TOI in the first matchup with the Flyers this season.

Wood has recorded 14 career points (8g/6a) in 27 games against Philadelphia. The 14 points are tied for the most he has recorded against any franchise (Buffalo Sabres).

Mikko Rantanen has tallied 13 points (8g/5a) in 14 career contests against the Flyers.

FLYING FLYERS

Konecny paces the Flyers with 21 goals and 40 points this season.

Tippett has tallied 18 goals and 29 points in 45 games. He is on pace to achieve career-highs in both categories (2022-23 season, 27 goals and 49 assists).

The Philadelphia Flyers have recorded the second-highest penalty-killing percentage this season at 86.5%.

NUMBERS GAME

53

Makar is tied for the most points by a blueliner in the NHL this season with 53 (11g/42a).

49

MacKinnon leads all NHL skaters this campaign with 49 assists. If he records a helper in the next game he will have recorded 50 assists in 47 games.

170

The Colorado Avalanche are tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the most team goals scored this season.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I’m getting there, I still don’t feel great. It’s been a crazy two weeks. I am in the process of getting back and feeling better. Now we have a huge game coming up against the Flyers and we have to be ready.”

- Colorado LW Miles Wood on the road trip and his recent play