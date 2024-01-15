Rolling Into Montreal

COLORADO AVALANCHE (28-12-3) AT MONTREAL CANADIENS (17-8-7)

5:00 PM MDT | BELL CENTRE | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

Colorado makes its way to Montreal for the second game of their road trip on Monday night. The Avalanche come into Monday night winning 12 of their past 15 games. Montreal has dropped three consecutive games but are 0-1-2 in that stretch. It’s the first matchup between the two teams this season. The regular season series finale is scheduled for March 26.

Latest Results:

January 13, 2024 COL: 5 TOR: 3

January 13, 2024 EDM: 2 MTL: 1 (OT)

TAKING OVER TORONTO

The Avalanche came back from a three-goal deficit to win the first game of the road trip 5-3 in Toronto on Saturday night. Colorado is 6-1-0 in their last seven road games in Toronto and 10-2-1 in the last 13 on the road against the Leafs. This was the Avs’ 14th comeback win this season and is tied with the Devils for the most comeback victories in 2023-24. It also tied the Stars for the most third period comeback wins in the league this season (six). The Avs’ are 9-4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents this campaign. Colorado and Toronto will meet for the final time this regular season on February 24 in Denver.

AVALANCHE vs MAPLE LEAFS 1.13.24.2024 RECAP

The Maple Leafs got off to a hot start by scoring three straight in the first period. Max Domi, Morgan Rielly and Timothy Liljegren all lit the lamp for Toronto. Jonathan Drouin snapped a shot past Martin Jones’ glove on the power play to get the Avs on the board in the middle frame. Mikko Rantanen found a loose puck in front of the net and slid it past Jones to cut Toronto’s lead to one going into the second intermission. The Toronto native Andrew Cogliano leveled the game at three just before the midway point of the third period. Colorado took its first lead of the game with just under 3:30 left in regulation time when Nathan MacKinnon tallied his 23rd goal of the season. The Avalanche put a bow on the game when Ross Colton posted the empty-net goal.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MacKinnon has recorded a point in seven-straight contests after recording a goal and an assist on Saturday night. He has collected 13 points (4g/9a) in his past seven games.

The centerman tallied his 60th career game-winning goal, taking sole possession of second place on the franchise leaderboard. He trails only Joe Sakic (86). MacKinnon also jumped into a tie for the most game-winning goals on the Avalanche this season with five.

Rantanen recorded his 22nd goal of the campaign along with an assist on MacKinnon’s goal. The Finnish winger has found the scoresheet in seven straight games. He has recorded 11 points (4g/7a) during the streak. The seven-game point streak is a season-high.

Alexandar Georgiev and Cale Makar were added to the NHL All-Star Game prior to Saturday’s game. It is Georgiev’s first career All-Star Game, becoming just the second Avalanche goalie to be invited to the game (Patrick Roy was selected five times).

Jack Johnson played in his 1,150th career NHL contest on his 37th birthday.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 63-72-15-0 all-time record against the Canadiens. Colorado swept Montreal last regular season, outscoring them 10-5 in the two contests. Montreal was one of eight teams Colorado swept a regular season series against last season (Carolina, Columbus, Detroit, Nashville, Ottawa, San Jose and Washington). The Avalanche are 10-5-0 in their past 15 contests against the Canadiens.

EDGED OUT BY EDMONTON

The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. The Habs have dropped four of their last five contests, three of which went past regulation time. Cole Caufield kicked off the scoring in the first period on the power play. The Oilers evened the game in the third period when Leon Draisaitl tallied his 20th goal of the season. Evan Bouchard blasted a one-time shot off the post and in on the power play in overtime. Sam Montembeault stopped 39-of-41 shots for Montreal.

STATS TO KNOW

Rantanen (2g/2a) and Makar (0g/4a) led the Avs with four points apiece in the season series against Montreal in 2022-23. Former-Hab Artturi Lehkonen led the Avs in goals with three in the two contests.

Alexandar Georgiev started in both wins last season, stopping 34-of-39 shots he faced.

MacKinnon has tallied 12 points (4g/8a) in his last 11 trips to the Bell Centre.

MONTREAL’S STARS

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield lead Montreal with 12 goals each this campaign.

Mike Matheson ranks tied for the eighth-most power play points among blueliners with 16 (4g/12a).

The Montreal Canadiens have the fifth-highest team faceoff winning percentage in the NHL at 53.7%.

NUMBERS GAME

46

MacKinnon leads all NHL skaters with 46 assists this season.

8

Former Hab and Quebec native Jonathan Drouin has recorded eight points (5g/3a) in his past six games. Tonight is expected to be his first game in Montreal since signing with the Avalanche in free agency this past summer.

3

Colorado is the only team in the NHL with three players in the top 10 for power-play points. MacKinnon (29 points) and Rantanen (27 points) rank second and third among all NHL skaters respectively. Makar sits at eighth among all NHL skaters and first among all defenseman with 22 points.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“We believe in the group that we have in here. There were some funky goals and weird bounces and they come out on the positive side of it. We stuck to our game, we thought we had a pretty good first period outside of the bounces. We just stuck with it and 3-2 going into the third period was a really good spot for us to be in with how we started. The final 40 minutes we really put it on them.”

- Colorado D Devon Toews on the comeback against Toronto