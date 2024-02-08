Challenging the Canes

COLORADO AVALANCHE (32-15-4) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (28-16-5)

5:00 PM MDT | PNC ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 950 AM

The Avalanche continue their six-game road trip in Raleigh when they take on the Hurricanes. The Avs are 11-4-1 in their last 16 games, 13-4-2 in their last 19 contests and 16-6-2 in their last 24. Colorado comes into tonight’s matchup tied for the Central Division lead (Dallas) with 68 points. The Hurricanes sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 61 points. Carolina has won three of their past four contests.

Latest Results:

February 6, 2024 NJD: 5 COL: 3

February 6, 2024 VAN: 3 CAR: 2

DOWNED BY THE DEVILS

Colorado was defeated by New Jersey 5-3 on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center. They split the season series one game apiece, with both teams winning at home. The Avalanche got the best of the Devils 6-3 on November 7 at Ball Arena. Mikko Rantanen (3g/1a) and Cale Makar (1g/3a) paced the Avs with four points apiece in the season series.

AVALANCHE vs DEVILS 2.6.24.2024 RECAP

Mikko Rantanen fired a slapshot past Vitek Vanecek just 1:23 into the game to give Colorado the lead. The Devils answered just 42 seconds later when Chris Tierney tallied his first of the season. The Devils took a 3-1 lead in the middle frame when Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer each found the back of the net. Colorado responded in the third period with two goals in 29 seconds. Cale Makar found a loose puck in front to bring the Avs within one and Sam Girard leveled the game at three with a blast from the point. Despite Colorado’s comeback efforts, New Jersey’s John Marino scored the game-winning goal with just under two and a half minutes to play. Erik Haula secured the victory for the Devils with an empty-net goal.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Rantanen’s tally was the 248th of his career, tying Gabriel Landeskog for the seventh-most in Avalanche/Nordiques history. The 248 goals are also the sixth-most by a Finnish born player in NHL history.

Makar’s tally brought him to eight straight games finding the scoresheet. He has collected four goals and eight assists in that span. It is the longest active point streak among defenseman in the NHL and tied his season-long streak set November 7-22.

The blueliner has found the 60-point mark (13g/47a) in 46 games which has only been done 14 times by four defenseman (Orr, 6x; Coffey, 5x; Potvin, 2x; Karlsson). Prior to Erik Karlsson doing it last season, Paul Coffey was the last to accomplish the feat in 1988-89.

Jonathan Drouin recorded two assists to reach the 30-point mark (10g/20a). That leapfrogged his output from 2022-23 (29 points, 2g/27a). He also reached 20 assists in a season for the seventh time in his career.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own an 80-49-21-2 all-time record against the Hurricanes/Whalers. The Avalanche are 9-5-1 in the last 15 matchups with the Canes. At PNC Arena, the Avs have logged a 3-2-0 record in their last five visits. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Colorado winning the first game 6-4 on October 21 at Ball Arena.

VANCOUVER VICTORY

Carolina suffered a 3-2 defeat to Vancouver Tuesday night at home. It was their first game since the All-Star break and entered the contest on a three-game win streak. Jordan Martinook opened the scoring for Carolina with a short-handed tally. Vancouver evened the game at one when Elias Lindholm found the back of the net for the first of two tallies on the night in his Canucks debut. Lindholm found the back of the net for the second time on the power play in the middle frame. The Hurricanes knotted the game at two heading into the second intermission when Sebastian Aho fired a shot past Thatcher Demko’s glove on the power play. J.T. Miller recorded the game-winning goal early in the final frame for the Canucks.

STATS TO KNOW

Artturi Lehkonen posted a season-high four points (1g/3a) in the first matchup with the Hurricanes.

Logan O’Connor scored a short-handed goal in his third straight game in the first contest with Carolina.

Rantanen has recorded eight points (3g/5a) in his last four games played against the Canes.

HUMMING HURRICANES

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in points, goals and assists (18g/37a). He currently ranks 15th among all skaters in points in the NHL.

Seth Jarvis is one point away from tying his career-high for points in a season (40 points; 17g/23a in 2021-22). He has matched last year’s point total of 39 in 33 less games.

Carolina is one of two teams (Edmonton) to have both special teams units rank in the top five in the NHL. The power play sits in second place at 28.2% and the penalty kill ranks fifth at 83.2%.

NUMBERS GAME

25

Makar is up to an even 25:00 of time on ice per game after skating in 27:17 on Tuesday. He ranks ninth among all NHL skaters in that category.

53

MacKinnon ranks first among all NHL skaters with 53 (25g/18a) even-strength points this season.

26

Colorado’s special team’s units both rank in the top 10. The power play ranks ninth at 24.9% and the penalty kill is operating at 82.6%.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“The buildup was [weirder] for me than the actual game. Once the puck dropped it was just another game. They did a fantastic job with the little tribute. I spent a lot of time there and I have great things to say about them and what we tried to accomplish over those seven years.”

- Colorado LW Miles Wood on his return to New Jersey