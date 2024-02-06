Speak of the Devils

COLORADO AVALANCHE (32-14-4) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-20-3)

5:30 PM MDT | PRUDENTIAL CENTER | WATCH: ESPN+/Hulu | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche will conclude their season series against the Devils this Tuesday night at Prudential Center. New Jersey has lost five out of its last eight games, and its home record for 2023-24 stands at 10-11-2. Colorado has secured victories in seven of its last ten contests, with an away record of 12-9-4 this season.

Latest Results:

February 5, 2024 NYR: 2 COL: 1 (OT)

January 27, 2024 TBL: 6 NJD: 3

NECK AND NECK IN NEW YORK

On Monday evening at Madison Square Garden, Colorado was edged out by the Rangers in a closely contested 2-1 overtime battle. The teams are set to meet again on March 28 at Ball Arena, with Colorado looking to secure a win over New York.

COLORADO AVALANCHE vs NEW YORK RANGERS 2.5.2024 RECAP

Nathan MacKinnon lit the lamp with 1:48 left in the opening frame with a coast-to-coast play before firing the puck past Jonathan Quick. The game stood at 1-0 until the closing period, when Artemi Panarin whipped a top-shelf shot that found the back of the net. Entering overtime, Alexis Lafreniere clinched the victory for the Rangers with a move into the center, followed by a sharp shot that sailed past Alexandar Georgiev, handing the Avalanche the 2-1 defeat.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon has recorded 85 points (32g/53a) in 50 games. After picking up a point last night against the Rangers, he tied Nikita Kucherov for the league-lead in points this campaign.

MacKinnon has recorded a point in fourteen consecutive games. A point tonight would mark his third career point streak of at least fifteen games.

Mikko Rantanen has picked up 15 points (6g/9a) in his last nine games. He is tied for sixth most in the NHL at 66 (27g/39a) in 50 games.

Cale Makar extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on MacKinnon’s goal last night. He has totaled 59 points this season (12g/47a) in 44 games. He follows Quinn Hughes (62) for the league-lead in points among all blueliners.

HISTORY

The Avalanche and Devils have faced off in a total of 97 games. Colorado holds an all-time record of 48-40-8-1, with a 20-24-4-1 mark on the road against them. In their most recent ten encounters with the Devils, the Avalanche have a 6-4-0 record. The latest clash between the two teams this season took place on November 7 at Ball Arena, resulting in a 4-3 victory for the Avs.

LOSS TO THE LIGHTNING

In the January 27th contest, New Jersey fell to Tampa Bay, 6-3. Following a scoreless first period, Nick Paul deflected Victor Hedman’s shot from the blue line. Brandon Hagel soon added to Tampa Bay's tally, slipping a puck past Vitek Vanecek. Ondrej Palat narrowed the lead for the Devils in the final period, making it 2-1. However, Steven Stamkos widened the gap again, which Jesper Bratt countered with a heavy wrist shot to keep the game within reach. A Devils' turnover allowed Brayden Point to extend Tampa Bay's advantage to 4-2. Despite Tyler Toffoli finding the back of the net for New Jersey, late empty-net goals by Hagel and Point secured a 6-3 win for Tampa Bay.

STATS TO KNOW

Nathan MacKinnon has 19 points (7g/12a) in 18 games versus the Devils in his career.

Eight different players found the scoresheet in the Avalanche’s last matchup against the Devils.

Miles Wood had been with the Devils since his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season, marking his entire professional hockey career with the team until his recent move to the Avalanche this season. Tonight is his first game in the Prudential Center as a visitor.

NEW JERSEY’S NOTABLE SUCCESSES

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in points this season, picking up 50 points (19g/31a) in 47 games.

Luke Hughes is currently fifth in scoring among all rookies this season, with a total of 26 points (8g/18a). Additionally, he holds the fifth spot in point-scoring on his team.

Jack Hughes, the elder brother of Luke, who is currently listed as day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, has amassed 15 goals and 45 points in just 32 games this season.

New Jersey has scored 161 goals this season, ranking them ninth in the NHL for the highest goals total.

NUMBERS GAME

44

Nathan MacKinnon has registered at least one point in 44 of the 50 games played this season, boasting an average of 1.71 points per game.

1018

Alexandar Georgiev has 1,045 saves this season, the second-most in the NHL among all netminders. He is 859 away from topping his career high of 1,904 in the 2022-23 season.

189

Colorado occupies the top position in the NHL for the highest number of goals scored this season, with a total of 189. The franchise record for the most goals in a season is 360, set in 1983-84.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“We're off for the ten-day break so it will take the team a couple games to get fully back but I want it to come quickly. Like I said before, the team that’s going to carve out the most points coming out of the break is the one that gets back to where they were before they left.”

- Head Coach Jared Bednar on Return from All-Star Break