Back in the Big Apple

COLORADO AVALANCHE (32-14-3) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (30-16-3)

5:00 PM MDT | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche make their way to Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers on Monday night. Both clubs sit atop their respective divisions; the Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division with 63 points and the Avalanche pace the Central Division with 67 points. The Avs’ went 9-3-0 in the month of January, outscoring opponents 55-42. New York lost four of their last six contests before heading into the All-Star break.

Latest Results:

January 26, 2024 COL: 5 LAK: 1

January 27, 2024 NYR: 7 OTT: 2

LIGHTING UP LOS ANGELES

The Avalanche were victorious against the Kings 5-1 on January 26 at Ball Arena. Colorado won the season series against Los Angeles 2-1, outscoring the Kings 11-7. The Avs have won two of the last three season series against the Kings, including sweeping all three games in the 2021-22 season, outscoring them 16-4.

AVALANCHE vs KINGS 1.26.24.2024 RECAP

Colorado got off to a quick start getting two tallies from Logan O’Connor in the first period, his 12th and 13th goals of the campaign. Nathan MacKinnon concluded the scoring in the first period, firing a wrist shot over David Rittich’s blocker. The Kings responded in the second period on the power play when Kevin Fiala hammered a one-time shot into the top of the net. Josh Manson restored the three-goal lead on an odd-man rush; it was the blueliner’s sixth tally of the season. Cale Makar snapped a shot into the back of the net on the power play in the final frame to seal the 5-1 victory.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MacKinnon recorded his 31st goal of the campaign and added an assist, giving him points in all 25 home games this season. His 25-game run is tied with Bobby Orr (1974-75) for the second-longest season-opening home point streak in NHL history. The centerman has 53 points (21g/32a) during his 25-game point streak.

MacKinnon set the franchise record with 29 points (11g/18a) in a calendar month in December and followed that up with 26 points (12g/14a) in January. He has 11 points (7g/3a) in his past three games, the most by an Avalanche player in a three-game span since Peter Forsberg (5g/6a) from February 19-23, 2001.

Makar picked up a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to six games (10 points; 3g/7a). He went into the All-Star break with the second-most points by a defenseman this season (58), only to Quinn Hughes (62) who has played five more games.

Mikko Rantanen registered an assist to bring him to 39 helpers this campaign, tying him with David Pastrnak for the ninth-most in the NHL this season.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 45-40-7-2 all-time record against the Rangers. The Avalanche are 11-6-2 in the last 19 matchups with the Blue Shirts. At Madison Square Garden, the Avs have logged a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 visits. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season with the finale set for March 28 at Ball Arena.

OVERTHROWING OTTAWA

The New York Rangers defeated the Ottawa Senators 7-2, in their last game before the All-Star break. Ottawa opened the scoring when Brady Tkachuk found the back of the net for the 20th time this season. Jakob Chychrun added to the lead on the power play to open the scoring in the second period. The Rangers then erupted for five goals in the middle frame, receiving tallies from Alexei Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski and Blake Wheeler. Artemi Panarin tallied an empty-net goal in the third period, his 30th tally of the campaign. Kaapo Kakko concluded the scoring, burying a loose puck into the back of the net.

STATS TO KNOW

O’Connor and Rantanen each tallied a goal to pace the Avs against the Rangers in the 2022-23 season series.

Makar led Colorado averaging 27:40 TOI in the two contests against New York last campaign.

Alexandar Georgiev started both games against his former club last season, stopping 72-of-75 shots and posting a .960 SV%.

ROLLING RANGERS

Panarin ranks tied for the sixth-most points (Rantanen) among all skaters in the NHL with 66 (30g/36a).

Adam Fox is tied for the ninth-most points among blueliners in the league with 37 (8g/29a).

Igor Shesterkin has won 19 games this season, tied for the sixth-most wins among NHL netminders this season. The Moscow, Russia native has posted a .942 SV% and a 1.67 GAA in those 19 wins, but a .828 SV% and a 4.89 GAA in regulation losses.

NUMBERS GAME

208

MacKinnon (84), Rantanen (66) and Makar (58) have recorded 208 points this season, the most of any trio on an individual team in the NHL.

102.56

Makar won the NHL hardest shot competition at the All-Star Skills Contest blasting a shot 102.56 MPH. The Avs were represented with MacKinnon, Makar, and first time All-Star Alexandar Georgiev.

26

Nathan MacKinnon was awarded the NHL’s First Star of the Month in January. He posted 26 points (12g/14a) in 12 games. The 28-year old is the first Avalanche ever to be named the League’s First Star of Month consecutive times.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“One thing we wanted to focus on was the start. We go out there and get three. (Colorado RW Logan) O’Connor pots two right away and that’s big. It was a point of focus coming into tonight to come out strong.”

- Colorado D Josh Manson on the start against Los Angeles