Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

By Darren Brown NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The Colorado Avalanche tied an NHL record when they defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Colorado has won 14 straight regular-season games on the road dating to last season, matching the Buffalo Sabres (April 3-Nov. 13, 2006) for the longest road winning streak (spanning seasons or otherwise) in League history.

Mikko RantanenValeri NichushkinArtturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves for the Avalanche (3-0-0).

Kailer Yamamoto scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for the Kraken (0-3-1), who were playing their home opener.

Yamamoto gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 15:09 of the first period, roofing a sharp-angle shot from below the left circle. It was his first goal with Seattle since signing a one-year contract on July 2.

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 at 3:50 of the second period when he got to a loose puck at the right hash marks and shot into an open net.

O’Connor gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 11:50, winning a foot race for the puck with Vince Dunn before beating Grubauer glove side on a breakaway for a short-handed goal.

Rantanen pushed it 3-1 at 13:45 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle, and Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal during a 4-on-4 at 16:46 for the 4-1 final.